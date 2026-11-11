Shropshire Homes launches Wolverhampton business

The SH Partnerships team

SH Partnerships launched in 2025, headed by managing director Chris Timmins. He said: “Shropshire is where we started and will continue to be at our heart, but a lot of the work we want to do over the next few years is in the West Midlands and the Black Country.

“Being in Wolverhampton puts us within easy reach of the councils and registered providers we want to work with, and it’s far easier to build those relationships when you can sit round the same table.”

Timmins has built an experienced team at SH Partnerships, with production director Shane Robinson joining from Living Space, commercial director Matt Carter coming to the company from Taylow Wimpey, and technical director Alex Jones, recruired from Kier Group.

The business now has close to 400 homes moving through planning across Shropshire and South Staffordshire, working with registered providers including Housing Plus Group and Connexus. Its longer-term ambition is to deliver 1,200 affordable homes, housing more than 5,000 people, using a 100 per cent local workforce.

Timmins said, “The funding coming through for social and affordable housing over the next decade will support the growth of the sector and SH Partnerships, and registered providers will need sites that are ready to go, which is where we will be well positioned.

“We’ve spent this first year getting land secured and schemes into planning, so we’re in a good position.”