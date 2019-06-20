Shropshire pump supplier partners with Atlas Copco

Pump & Plant Services now supplies Atlas Copco pumps

Pump & Plant Services will stock, and provide product support for, Atlas Copco’s WEDA, PAS and VAR dewatering pump ranges.

The PAS range of medium and high flow diesel dry prime pumps can pump liquids with suspended solids to several metres height. The VAR wet prime pumps are designed for medium construction projects and flood control schemes. The WEDA ones are electric submersible pumps.

Pump & Plant Services managing director Paul Sandy said: “We recognise that Atlas Copco’s products are built on heritage, prestige and quality; based on this, our new partnership gives both Atlas Copco Power and Flow and us an opportunity to grow market share. The partnership provides a strategic objective of both product and service capability expansion for both parties, and creates an exciting future business growth potential for all concerned.”