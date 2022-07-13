SIG builds compliance team

Steve Marr, SIG compliance director

As a major distributor, SIG is keen to show support for the new Code for Construction Product Information.

The new management that arrived in 2020 is looking to supply more specialist product solutions, which make it harder for SIG staff to support procurement and installation decisions. The new compliance department will help ensure staff are giving customers the right advice and information, and supplying the right product for the right application.

Steve Marr, formerly procurement director, has been appointed compliance director, running a team of 11 compliance specialists.

This function within SIG UK builds on work already carried out as part of SIG Assured. SIG Assured focuses on ensuring that products supplied by SIG are legal and compliant to national UK standards. The compliance team is taking this further, including aspects of sustainability (notably environmental product declarations) and also working with the new Code for Construction Product Information. The code is an industry initiative that invites suppliers to sign up and, by doing so, promise not to misbehave in the sort of ways that had facilitiated the spread of the Grenfell Tower fire.

“At SIG UK we are about more than just price” said Steve Marr. “We should also look to add value, providing assurance for our customers that the products they specify are compliant with all current regulations and performance standards. It is something of a relief to see that the subject of compliance is of increasing importance to our customer base and we are more than happy to support that move.”

Commercial director Andy Williamson added: “The construction industry needed to change. At SIG we are looking to do our part by ensuring we’re acting as a responsible supplier, sourcing and distributing products that are compliant, safe and appropriate.”

Steve Marr said there were three aspects to this responsibility: “First, we must ensure the products we manufacture are compliant in every respect. Second, we must provide our customers with assurance that the vast range of products in our inventory are supported by correct and legal documentation. Third we must ensure that our staff have the level of training and expertise needed to support decision-making by the customer,” he said.

