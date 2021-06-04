SIG moves Barking branch to Rainham

The new 116,000 sq ft Rainham site replaces SIG Distribution’s Barking branch, with staff transferring over from the old premises.

The purpose-built site has a larger counter, improved parking for trade and collection customers, a new IT system and a new fleet of electric fork-lift trucks.

The warehouse at Rainham will support £1.5m of stock and operate more than 20 commercial vehicles, SIG said.

Richard Burnley, SIG Distribution’s divisional managing director for the south, said: “I look forward introducing to our customers the benefits they are set to receive from this brand-new purpose-built site and the up-to-the-minute facilities it contains. This move is one more step towards SIG’s goal of improving our offering to customers, not just through investment in new premises and larger warehouses but also from a commitment to increase the number of staff we make available to customers and the levels of specialism and expertise they bring.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk