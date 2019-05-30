Sika opens Qatar factory

Opening of the plant for concrete admixtures follows the establishment of Sika’s Qatar subsidiary in 2012. An office and a central storage facilities will also be located on the site alongside the production lines for concrete-admixture manufacturing.

Qatar is seen as an attractive market thanks to its major investment in infrastructure and the number of mega projects, both ongoing and planned.

Sika’s Europe, Middle East & Asia regional manager Ivo Schädler said: "The optimisation of our supply chain will enable us to play an even greater role in major construction projects in Qatar. Having our own production capacities available locally makes it possible for us to lower transportation costs and enhance proximity to customers."

As well as investing in stadiums and related infrastructure for the 2022 Soccer World Cup, Qatar is expanding its transport and energy infrastructure with roads, ports, railroads, and power plants. Major projects include the Doha Metro, a rapid transport system linking the capital with its suburbs. The gas sector is also attracting large-scale investment. Average annual growth of more than 9% is forecasted for Qatar's construction industry until 2023, said Sika.