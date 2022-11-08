Silver for Crest Nicholson

The award recognises the company as being on the path to 5% of its total workforce being employed through apprenticeships, graduate schemes, and student placements.

In achieving the Silver award, Crest Nicholson has surpassed the 2.5% benchmark and is working towards the 5% Gold target. It currently employs people across several different dedicated earn and learn schemes with plans to continue expanding employment through schemes to surpass the 5% target and earn the Gold award in the coming years.

One such scheme on offer is Crest Nicholson’s Early Careers Programme which launched in 2021 when the government Kickstart scheme came to an end. It does not require any specific sector experience and utilises a broad range of channels to encourage applications from underrepresented groups. Within the scheme a range of roles are available in a variety of areas of the business, from land buying to surveying and technical.

Commenting on the award, Jane Cookson, Group HR director at Crest Nicholson said: “We are proud to be awarded Silver membership of The 5% Club. This award is a testament to the business’s commitment to providing young people from all backgrounds an opportunity to build their construction careers with us. Our existing cohort of dedicated trainees, apprentices and graduates are a core part of Crest Nicholson and many have gone on to permanent roles all across the business.”

Heidi Redwood, technical trainee at Crest Nicholson commented: “I joined Crest Nicholson in November 2021 as a technical trainee and I’ve since completed rotations around various aspects of the business including the build, sales, customer service and finance teams. This has been invaluable in supporting my career development and given me a wide understanding of how the business operates. My experience has allowed me to realise I want to focus my career in technical in the long term.”

Gill Cronin, director of operations at The 5% Club added: “Having seen The Club grow to more than 750 members, I am always impressed at the commitment, drive and energy our members channel into offering “earn and learn” skills opportunities. To now see so many of these members gain Bronze, Silver and Gold accredited membership of The Club is inspiring and demonstrates how these companies are all contributing to the future of skills in our economy.”

Launching in 2013, The 5% Club works with UK employers to provide more dedicated “earn and learn” schemes that support students, graduates, and young people to continue training and building skills whilst in work. The Employer Audit provides participants with an exclusive report analysing their latest employment and recruitment for graduates, apprentices, and trainees.

