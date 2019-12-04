Silvertown tunnel team tops the league

The Builders’ Conference catalogued £5,137m worth of new construction contracts signed in the UK during November. This was markedly down on October's total of £7.5bn and September's £6.5bn.

November saw 13 construction companies win more than £100m of new work. Top of the table was the Riverlinx construction team – a Dutch/Spanish/Korean joint venture of BAM Nuttall, Ferrovial Agroman and SK E&C – with the £1bn Silvertown tunnel.

Galliard Homes was second, with two new contracts worth a combined total of £265m. The larger of these is a £140m contract to build flats and offices above Tottenham Court Road Crossrail Station.

Sir Robert McAlpine took third spot through its £250m Gateshead arena and conference centre project for Ask Property Developments.

In fourth position was Balfour Beatty, which collected six new contracts worth a combined £229m. The largest of these is a £150m improvement of the A2 Bean and Ebbsfleet junctions near Dartford in Kent.

As is often the case, Kier and Morgan Sindall were the busiest companies in terms of the number of contracts signed, of not aggregate value. Each signed 15 new contracts in November, with Kier totalling £174.4m and Morgan Sindall £109.2m.

Builders’ Conference chief executive Neil Edwards said: “Given the ongoing political and economic uncertainty, the performance of the UK construction sector in the month of November 2019 is nothing short of miraculous and it will allow most of the industry to ease into the festivities with a degree of optimism. The real test, however, is whether the industry can maintain that positivity when the dust has settled on the general election and with the (latest) Brexit deadline looming early in the New Year.”

