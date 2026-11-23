Italian attachment manufacturer Simex has introduced three new wheel saw models, the RW 400, RW 200 and RWE 20, alongside a new range of diamond-coated cutting tools aimed at fibre optic installation and urban utility trenching.

Designed for skid steer loaders, the RW 400 has been developed for cutting and trenching operations on asphalt, concrete and rock. According to the manufacturer, the unit features a hydraulically adjustable cutting depth ranging from 200 to 400 mm and is equipped with a side discharge plate intended to direct spoil away from the carrier's wheel or track path. Simex claims this configuration improves site cleanliness and reduces operational interference. The RW 400 is offered with either monolithic or segmented wheels.

For smaller-scale micro- and mini-trenching tasks, such as final fibre optic connections to buildings, Simex has launched the RW 200 for skid steer loaders and the RWE 20 for mini excavators weighing up to five tonnes. Both models offer cutting widths between 25 and 50 mm, with cutting depths from 100 to 200 mm.

The company reports that the RW 200 and RWE 20 incorporate a self-levelling tilting system via an articulated support that rotates along the drum axis. Simex states this design provides operational stability and cutting precision on compact surfaces like asphalt and concrete.

Alongside the new attachments, the manufacturer is introducing a cutting tool specifically engineered for trench widths between 25 and 30 mm. Featuring a diamond-coated finish, the tool is designed to increase wear resistance and extend service life during continuous work in demanding ground conditions, according to the firm. The RWE 20 can be fitted with the new tool in a monolithic wheel configuration, while the RW 400 accepts it in either monolithic or segmented setups.