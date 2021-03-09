Singapore awards civils work for 3.2km rail tunnel

A joint venture of Taisei Corporation and China State Construction Engineering will build the bored tunnel between the Aviation Park and Loyang stations.

Construction works for the 3.2km tunnel is expected to start in the second quarter of this year. For the first time, LTA will use a large-diameter tunnel boring machine to construct a single tunnel with two tracks in it. Passenger services on CRL1 are slated to begin in 2030.

Taisei Corporation is currently involved in the construction of Marina Bay station and tunnels for the Thomson-East Coast Line while China State Construction Engineering is working on the construction of Keppel and Cantonment stations for Circle Line 6, as well as tunnels for the North East Line Extension.

The CRL - Singapore’s eighth MRT line – will, at 50km, be the longest fully underground line on the network. It will serve existing and future developments in the eastern, western, and north-eastern corridors, linking major hubs such as Jurong Lake District, Punggol Digital District and Changi region. Almost half of its stations will be interchanges with other train lines. It will be constructed in three phases. CRL1 is 29km long and comprises 12 stations from Aviation Park to Bright Hill. Studies on the details of subsequent CRL phases are ongoing.

