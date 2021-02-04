  1. Instagram
Thu February 04 2021

Singapore awards contract for transport hub

2 hours Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded the design-build contract for a major transport hub that also includes a 27-storey tower and a sky bridge.

The Jurong East Integrated Transport Hub (JE ITH) will be designed and built by China Communications Construction under a contract worth S$477.4m.

The ITH comprises community and civic facilities, an office tower and a bus interchange. It will also bring direct connectivity and more convenient transfers between the North-South and East-West Lines and the future Jurong Region Line at the Jurong East station. The 27-storey tower block will connected by a sky bridge to an eight-storey podium block.

Construction of the ITH is expected to start in the second quarter of this year and complete around 2027.

