Singapore picks Ramboll for major traffic study

Ramboll is carrying out the work using an approach that reduces the manpower requirements compared to traditional survey methods. “To conduct the survey we will be using video recording equipment and video analytic technologies,” said Nick Fellows, Ramboll’s head of smart mobility in Singapore. Specialised traffic survey cameras will automatically activate during specified survey hours. “The videos will be collected and analysed with vehicle recognition software by our engineers and our partners to obtain the traffic data.”

It is anticipated that more than 300,000 hours of data and videos will be collected nationwide over the next two years.

