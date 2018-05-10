Singapore picks route for elevated railway

The alignment and station locations have been chosen for Singapore’s seventh mass rapid transit (MRT) line.

The Land Transport Authority’s Jurong Region Line (JRL) will be an elevated line, serving existing and future developments in the western part of Singapore. It will support developments including an industrial estate and innovation district as well as Nanyang Technological University and the Jurong Lake District, which is set to become Singapore’s western business district.

The JRL was first announced in the Land Transport Master Plan 2013, as a 20km-long line opening around 2025. Following detailed engineering studies, the JRL will now be 24km and will feature 24 stations, including three interchange stations.

Construction of the viaducts and stations will involve the diversion of major utilities and services, as the alignment is mostly along existing roads. Additional time is needed to complete the diversion works before construction starts and so the JRL will open in three stages starting 2026:

The JRL will shorten travel times within the western part of Singapore. For instance, a commuter staying in Woodlands and working in Jurong Island will be able to reach Jurong Island Checkpoint in 45 minutes, which is 35 minutes faster than the 80-minute journey on public transport today. The line is expected to serve more than 200,000 commuters daily in the initial years, rising to more than 500,000 when areas are fully developed.