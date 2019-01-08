Singapore to add extra station to new MRT line

The new station on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) will be walking distance of the Founders’ Memorial, which is being built in the Marina Bay area.

The Founders’ Memorial station is intended to improve accessibility for visitors to the Bay East Garden, where the memorial will be located. The station will also serve upcoming residential and recreational developments in the area.

An existing facilities building currently under construction will be converted to create the new station. The contract to construct the building was awarded to China Railway First Group in June 2016 for approximately S$242.4m (£140m).

Work will start this year and the station will open at the same time as the Founders’ Memorial.