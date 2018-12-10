Singapore to pilot 3D-effect traffic calming markings

The markings are adopted from Japan; the idea is that they encourage motorists to reduce their speed because of the perceived narrower lane width.

The LTA will trail the 3D markings as part of measures being introduced to reduce accidents in a series of ‘Silver Zones’. The markings will be added to the Whampoa Drive Silver Zone at the end of this month to help LTA assess their effectiveness.

The Silver Zone scheme was first announced in 2014 and is proving to be effective, with accident rates reduced by almost 75%. LTA has completed 15 Silver Zones and there are ongoing works for another 10. On average, accidents have decreased from 14 cases a year to four in the 15 completed Silver Zones. Other road safety features that are included in the zones include chicanes, pinch points with ramp-downs, roundabouts, raised junctions, centre dividers and additional crossings. LTA implements ‘senior-friendly’ road safety features in areas with a high proportion of older residents.