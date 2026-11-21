Chinese access equipment manufacturer Sinoboom reports that its 1,000th high-reach boom lift has rolled off the production line at Phase VI of its Intelligent Manufacturing Park.

The milestone was marked at a ceremony attended by invited customers, government officials, and media representatives, who were given a guided tour of the facility. According to the company, the site features automated, end-to-end manufacturing covering material preparation, welding, machining, coating, final assembly, testing and commissioning, and logistics.

Construction on the Phase VI facility began in November 2024 and the plant became operational in the second half of 2026. Sinoboom states that the building covers an area of approximately 95,000 square metres and has an annual production capacity of 4,000 units.

The manufacturer claims that the factory achieves optimised production efficiency and consistent product quality through digital traceability, precision configuring of key processes, and flexible production scheduling. Specifically, the company claims an automated welding consistency of more than 99.5%, achieved using real-time arc and laser tracking technology, alongside a 35% improvement in logistics efficiency through automated live bottleneck monitoring.

Sinoboom also reports that it is refining six core areas (data, knowledge, models, computing power, security compliance, and system integration) to support the controlled deployment of artificial intelligence within its manufacturing processes.

Commenting on the milestone, Sinoboom chairman Steven Liu said: "Customers around the world use Sinoboom, work with Sinoboom, and come back for more. That trust is what Sinoboom is built on. And we are building a global supply network that puts Sinoboom closer to you: shorter lead times, on-time delivery, and local parts, local teams you can count on."