Sir Robert McAlpine commits to emissions targets

It has joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), which is a partnership between the Carbon Disclosure Project, the UN Global Compact, the World Resources Institute, and the World Wide Fund for Nature.

SBTi was established to help companies ensure their policies to tackle climate change are based on science. It offers guidance on how much and how quickly a business’s emissions need to be reduced as well as advice on taking the necessary steps. As a result, its members reduced their emissions by 25% between 2015 and 2019.

Sir Robert McAlpine had already committed to becoming net zero carbon by 2025 and delivering a 60% reduction in its scope 1 emissions (relating to aspects directly under the company’s control such as fuel) and scope 2 emissions (relating to aspects such as energy purchases) and between 2016 and 2020. It will now undertake detailed emissions ‘hot spotting’ and reduction scenarios to establish its broader approach to greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction in line with climate science. The findings of the exercise will result in a revised direction for Sir Robert McAlpine’s carbon commitment.

Once complete, the company will submit its plan and targets for assessment and independent verification by the SBTi.

Simon Richards, head of sustainability at Sir Robert McAlpine, said: “Addressing the climate emergency is a monumental task and embedding the necessary changes will take a career to deliver. It’s a challenge, but one that we cannot fail to address, which is why I am proud of today’s announcement. At Sir Robert McAlpine, we’re proudly building Britain’s future heritage and today we’ve taken a step closer in making sure that addressing climate change is at the heart of everything we do as a business.”

Paul Hamer, chief executive officer of Sir Robert McAlpine, said: “Tackling climate change is a process that requires bold commitments which are backed up by bold action. This is precisely why we have joined the Science Based Targets initiative which will ensure that we hold ourselves to account in a clear and transparent way. The incredible work of the SBTi shows it is possible to decarbonise the economy and I am proud that Sir Robert McAlpine will be part of this journey.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk