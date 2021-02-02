  1. Instagram
Tue February 02 2021

Sisk gets digging in Rochdale

4 hours Contractor John Sisk & Son has started work on a Rochdale road scheme that paves the way for a £150m regeneration project.

Rochdale councillor Neil Emmott and Sisk managing director Nick Culshaw officially break ground on the project
Sisk was appointed in August 2020 to build a 2.2km link road at junction 19 of the M62 to create access into the Heywood employment area, off Pilsworth Road. It has completed advanced preparatory works and now moved into main construction.

The £13m road is expected to support the creation of 1,000 new homes, a new primary school, and over 135,000 m2 of employment space.

The project is being led by Rochdale Council and Rochdale Development Agency in conjunction with Russell Homes.

