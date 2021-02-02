Sisk gets digging in Rochdale

Rochdale councillor Neil Emmott and Sisk managing director Nick Culshaw officially break ground on the project

Sisk was appointed in August 2020 to build a 2.2km link road at junction 19 of the M62 to create access into the Heywood employment area, off Pilsworth Road. It has completed advanced preparatory works and now moved into main construction.

The £13m road is expected to support the creation of 1,000 new homes, a new primary school, and over 135,000 m2 of employment space.

The project is being led by Rochdale Council and Rochdale Development Agency in conjunction with Russell Homes.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk