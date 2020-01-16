Sisk gets going on latest Westferry tower

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on site on 15th January 2020

The Rockwell Properties scheme at 82 West India Dock Road will include London’s largest (400-bed) and tallest Premier Inn hotel as well as 66 residential apartments.

Designed by architects SimpsonHaugh, the 30-storey tower will act as a gateway to Canary Wharf’s central cluster, the developer says.

The mixed-use scheme, next to Westferry DLR station, was granted planning permission in October 2018 by the London Borough of Tower Hamlets.

Sisk is scheduled to complete work in early 2022.

Rockwell founder Donal Mulryan, founder of Rockwell commented: “We are immensely proud to break ground on this landmark building which will be an important asset for the area, providing significant benefits for the local community with the creation of numerous jobs for local people, enhanced public realm and much needed new homes. We look forward to working with our contractors John Sisk & Son to deliver this high-quality hotel-led scheme, and look forward to delivering similar high-quality schemes in the future.”

Sisk regional managing director Ajaz Shafi said: “We have used smart thinking and an innovative approach to the design, planning and delivery of this high rise building on a tight footprint in London. Sisk works in close collaboration with all the key stakeholders to ensure we deliver quality projects, safely, which meet the needs of the community and our client. Our track record in this type of project and our strong supply chain partnerships in the region are key to the successful delivery of this development.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk