Sisk picked for Westferry tower

The tower block has been designed by Simpson Haugh for construction at 82 West India Dock Road next to Westferry Docklands Light Railway (DLR) station. The developer, Rockwell, expects construction to begin in autumn 2019.

This project will see a mixed use regeneration of vacant land adjacent to Westferry DLR Station providing a 400-bedroom hotel and 66 private flats (23 of which will be designated as ‘affordable in perpetuity for local families’).

Donal Mulryan, founder of Rockwell, said: “We are delighted to confirm the pre-construction services appointment of John Sisk & Son for the construction of this landmark development in Canary Wharf. Their track record and experience will help us to deliver this significant mixed use scheme which will bring new jobs and businesses to the local area, in addition to much needed homes for the local community. We are immensely proud of this development and look forward to seeing our vision become a reality.”

Sisk regional managing director Ajaz Shafi said: “We are delighted to have been appointed by Rockwell to deliver this important landmark scheme in the heart of East London. We look forward to working in partnership with all our stakeholders and in particular the local community to create a lasting legacy. We deliver quality projects by using innovative construction techniques and digital technology to plan, design and build, with a focus on safety.”

