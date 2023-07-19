Sisk recruits former Metnor chief

Chris Cant

Chris Cant was chief executive of Newcastle-based Metnor Construction from 2019 until its collapse into administration in February this year.

He graduated from the University of Northumbria with a degree in construction management in 1993 and started his career with Taylor Woodrow as a trainee quantity surveyor QS. He then spent eight years with Styles & Wood, where he worked on fit out projects including Debenhams and John Lewis in London’s Oxford Street.

Alan Rodger, managing director of John Sisk & Son UK North, said: “There is a growing market that we feel we are well placed to service, as clients and landlords look to decarbonise their assets and achieve their net zero ambitions and we are delighted that Chris has joined us to help deliver a Sisk offering in this sector. Sisk’s commitment to our purpose of creating places for future generations and our recent success on the Pagabo Fit-Out framework, combined with our relevant experience across the business in the UK, Ireland and Europe puts us in a strong position to move forward.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk