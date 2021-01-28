Sisk recruits quality chief

Perry Shard

Sisk has joined the Get It Right Initiative (GIRI) as part of a quality drive, and initiative in which Perry Shard has been active.

Mr Shard previously worked in quality and technical assurance roles for Balfour Beatty.

Wayne Metcalfe, Director – Health, Safety Sustainability and Quality said: “We are delighted to welcome Perry to the Sisk team. We look forward to making further strides against the ambitious targets we have set ourselves in quality and sustainability. His experience across the industry in delivering improvement and quality programmes will be invaluable to us.”

