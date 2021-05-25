Sisk returns to Blackpool for tram terminus phase two

Sisk gets to work

The new £23.4m terminus is being built as part of the wider £250m Blackpool Council Talbot Gateway regeneration project that Muse Developments is leading for Blackpool Council.

The project will connect the promenade tramway with Blackpool North Railway Station.

Sisk’s works will include the construction of a new raised platform area. It will also install the connection of a new track to the previously installed line along Talbot Road, Blackpool Promenade and new public realm finishes.

Sisk previously did the first stage of works on the Blackpool tram extension between 2018 and 2020, installing 500 metres of new tramway, created new highway layouts and repaving Talbot Square.

Dave Hill, regional director of John Sisk & Son, said: “We are very proud of the work already completed in Blackpool and are excited to be back on site to complete this important infrastructure scheme. The tramway extension will not only provide greater connectivity to the local community and tourists visiting Blackpool, but it will also play a significant role in the wider regeneration and recovery plans for the area.”

Construction of the terminus is expected to take 26 weeks.

