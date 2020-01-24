Sisk set to break ground on Walsall junction upgrade

How the new Junction 10 should look

A new junction will replace 50-year-old bridges over the motorway, increasing capacity at the traffic bottleneck in Walsall.

The work on the junction is a joint venture between Highways England and Walsall Council, supported by the Black Country Local Enterprise Partnership.

West Midlands mayor Andy Street will join officials from Highways England and Walsall Council on 31st January to cut the first sod. Sisk is expected to complete the job by spring 2022.

Highways England project manager David Reed said: “These improvements will bring huge benefits to junction 10 and the surrounding area where there is significant congestion and delays at the moment impacting on thousands of drivers and local businesses.

“This much-needed upgrade will bring smoother and safer journeys for drivers, help meet the region’s economic needs and replace the 50-year-old bridges which would otherwise need a large investment in maintenance.

“We are delighted to be making a start on this project and bringing all of these welcome benefits to the people of Walsall and beyond.”

