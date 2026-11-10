Sisk tops out at Edgbaston

The development will see the opening of the 146-room Radisson RED Hotel and 3,200 seater stand, named after Dennis Amiss, one of the Club’s greatest-ever players.

Stuart Cain, chief executive of Warwickshire Cricket, said: “Seeing the hotel reach this milestone is a real moment of pride for everyone here at Edgbaston and the community we sit in.

“Every time you come to Edgbaston now, you can see the progress being made and the scale of what we're creating. This hotel is another step in our long-term commitment to investing in Edgbaston and Birmingham and we're grateful to everyone who has helped get us to this point.”

The development forms the latest stage of the transformative Edgbaston Masterplan, which has already delivered significant improvements to the stadium, including the creation of one of the most modern pavilions in international cricket, the award-winning Corkfield apartment complex and the Skyline rooftop terrace.

The addition of Radisson RED is expected to attract more than 60,000 overnight guests to the stadium annually, with 85 of the 146 rooms featuring pitch-facing balconies. Rooms on the top two floors can also be converted into hospitality boxes, for an exclusive viewing experience and a rooftop restaurant and bar with a wraparound terrace will provide views over the famous Edgbaston ground and Birmingham skyline.