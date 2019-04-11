Sisk wins £33m ferry terminal

The new Isle of Man Ferry Terminal in Liverpool has been designed by The Manser Practice

Construction is set to start in the summer after Liverpool City Council gave planning approval this week.

The terminal, designed by The Manser Practice, will be built at Princes Half-Tide Dock, 675 metres downriver of the current Pier Head facility. The site sits within Liverpool’s Maritime Mercantile City World Heritage Site and the Stanley Dock Conservation Area. It is also part of Peel’s Liverpool Waters zone, the £5bn regeneration scheme that is transforming 60 hectares of the city’s north docks with new residential, commercial and leisure facilities.

Contractor John Sisk & Sons won the tender to construct the facility and is expected to complete by late 2020.

The terminal is being funded by the Isle of Man and it is the first time that the Isle of Man government has owned property in the UK, chief minister Howard Quayle said.

Isle of Man infrastructure minister Ray Harmer said: “Importantly, the new terminal will enable the Isle of Man government to have full control over its lifeline sea links to the United Kingdom.”

Darran Lawless, development director at Liverpool Waters, said: “We’re pleased that after much careful planning and working closely with Liverpool City Council and the Isle of Man government, the relocation of the ferry terminal has been given approval to move ahead at Princes Half-Tide Dock, Liverpool Waters.

“It’s an exciting time for Peel Land & Property at Liverpool Waters, with multiple developments already taking shape where the terminal will be situated,” he added.