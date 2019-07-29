Sisk wins £78m M6 junction upgrade

How the junction should look when work to replace and widen the bridges is completed

Sisk will replace the bridges over the motorway, increasing capacity at the traffic bottleneck and enabling growth at the Black Country Enterprise Zone in Darlaston.

Preparation work is expected to get under way in the autumn with construction work beginning in January. Work is due to be completed by summer 2022.

The project is a joint venture between Highways England and Walsall Council, supported by the Black Country Local Enterprise Partnership.

Highways England project manager David Reed said of the contract award: “This is a significant milestone for the project which will ultimately bring smoother and safer journeys for the many thousands of drivers using junction 10 every day.”

Paul Brown, managing director UK civils at John Sisk & Son, said: “The project provides us with an opportunity to further enhance our reputation and continue our excellent relationship with Highways England, following the recent successful completion of the A19 works in the northeast.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk