Sisk wins York Central infrastructure role

York Central is a 45-hectare, 20-year regeneration plan

York Central is a mixed-use brownfield regeneration scheme being brought forward by the city council in collaboration with Homes England, Network Rail and the National Railway Museum.

The partnership has been progressing York Central since the beginning of 2016 and received approval on the outline planning application for the site in March 2019. The approved plans for the York Central site include proposals to build up to 2,500 homes and a commercial quarter. It could take up to 20 years to build out the 45-hectare site.

The partnership has assembled a potential £155m funding package for infrastructure works.

John Sisk & Son’s initial role is to help design the infrastructure required to open up the site, including a road, an access bridge and a rail link.

The contract, the first to be awarded, is for a detailed design review, which will lead to a reserved matters planning application, due later this financial year.

Sisk will help refine and finalise the design of the first phase of essential infrastructure for the access bridge, the spine road and the National Railway Museum rail link. This will inform a decision by executive to proceed with a costed construction programme for York Central enabling infrastructure.

Council leader Keith Aspden said: "The delivery of York Central is a once in a lifetime opportunity to build much needed affordable homes and new public spaces, attract better paid jobs, and create sustainable transport links for the city.

"We look forward to working with the York Central Partnership to secure further improvements to the scheme and with Sisk to begin this essential first phase of work in preparing the York Central site for development.”

Sisk managing director for UK civils, Paul Brown, said: "This is a project of huge ambition which will transform underused land in the centre of York into vibrant and distinctive residential neighbourhoods, cultural spaces and a high-quality commercial quarter. We are really excited to be able to bring our broad range of experience and commitment to a collaborative approach to the project."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk