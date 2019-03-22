Site investigation set to start for Tasmanian cable car

“I have today granted the Mount Wellington Cableway Company an Authority that enables it to access Wellington Park to undertake site investigations,” said minister for state growth Peter Gutwein.

He said that the government is a strong supporter of a cable car as it has the potential to bring significant investment to the state and create new jobs, both during construction and once operational.

The newly issued authorisation allows Mount Wellington Cableway Company to undertake flora and fauna surveys and a range of geotechnical investigations, which will assist in preparing a planning application. It ensures the planning process remains with the Hobart City Council, said Gutwein.