Site selected for new Ayrshire school

A number of options were explored for the new Moorpark Primary before the decision to build the school on playing fields within the former Garnock Academy site.

The land – which is in the current catchment area and close to the existing school - is owned by the council and in good condition for development, said the council.

The recommendation by officers was approved by elected members at a meeting of North Ayrshire Council’s cabinet and the new school expected to open in 2021.

Councillor John Bell, cabinet member for education and youth employment, said: “Getting a new primary school for Kilbirnie was a commitment of ours and formed part of our ten-year capital plan. We are extremely excited now that we’ve reached this stage in finalising and agreeing on where the new school should be based. We looked at five sites in total and marked each against a set of criteria.” He added that the chosen site scored well in all the criteria.