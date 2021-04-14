SiteZone makes SmartBubble standard

SiteZone Safety’s SmartBubble technology, available as an option for 18 months, is now being installed as standard on all new excavator systems and is also available as a retrofit option for existing systems.

SmartBubble reduces the SiteZone exclusion zone the deadman’s handle (DMH) is engaged. As soon as the DMH is disengaged the exclusion zone increases to its regular ‘working’ size.

The manufacturer says that this feature reduces potential nuisance alarms and downtime, and also simplifies operator interaction with the SiteZone system.

SiteZone Safety’s telematics option, OverSite, is also being upgraded to include SmartBubble functionality. OverSite gathers real time collision risk data from the proximity warning system to enable better safety benchmarking. Because of SmartBubble, genuine alerts can be filtered from those which occur when the machine is in a safe state.

Managing director Gary Escott said: “SiteZone Safety has decided to take this action because since the launch of SmartBubble 18 months ago, there has been increasing customer demand for its various options across all types of plant. This reinforces its valuable contribution and effectiveness in the prevention of personnel to vehicle collision risk. We have taken the decision to enhance safety on all SiteZone excavator systems.”

