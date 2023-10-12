Six Leeds tower blocks to be demolished

Brookland Towers in Seacroft is among the six set for demolition

Members of Leeds City Council’s executive board are set to rubber stamp plans to rehouse residents and demolish six high rise buildings.

The six tower blocks, constructed in the 1960s, have exceeded their original design life and would require significant investment for them to be brought up to an appropriate standard, the council said.

The future use and development of the sites is subject to review but the aspiration is to renew the provision of affordable housing on the sites.

Consultation has already taken place with residents in Bailey Towers, Brookland Towers and Ramshead Heights in Seacroft, Leafield Towers in Moortown, and Raynville Court and Raynville Grange in Armley, who have to be rehoused.

Thre are 60 flats in each block, making 360 in total.

Councillor Jess Lennox, Leeds City Council’s executive member for housing said: “The demolition of the tower blocks is an important step towards future proofing the council’s housing stock, ensuring that we meet our commitment to delivering good quality and affordable homes for residents.

“However, we understand the impact that this will have on our residents across the sites, and I would like to extend my thanks for their constructive engagement with the council so far.

“We’ve undertaken extensive and proactive consultation with all of our impacted residents and will continue to do so as we are absolutely committed to ensuring any disruption is minimal. We will continue to ensure that all residents are supported through the rehousing process, to see that they are successfully rehoused into homes that suit them for the long term.”

