Six share £750m rail signalling work

The signalling and telecoms (S&T) frameworks are split into six geographical lots and are together worth an estimated £750m.

The frameworks will deliver projects of varying value, including stand-alone level crossings, stand-alone major telecoms and related civils works.

The contracts have been awarded to:

London North West: VolkerRail Special Businesses £175m

Anglia, South East and Wessex: Atkins £175m

London North East: Linbrooke Services £125m

Scotland: Babcock Rail £150m

Western: Colas Rail £75m

Wales: Siemens Mobility £50m

Network Rail commercial director Martin Robinson said: “The S&T framework awards are the first awards in a three-tier approach to signalling delivery for CP6 which aims to recognise the differing signalling work banks we have to deliver. The awards have gone to signalling suppliers that between them, have many years of signalling experience on our railway and will help Network Rail facilitate key signalling renewals over the coming years.

“The framework’s approach using fewer contractors will help bring them closer to Network Rail and the Routes/Regions and make further progress in working more collaboratively. We will continue to build on the successful relationships we already have with our suppliers and look forward to working with them all going forward.”

There are two tiers still to be awarded are: minor signalling, for simple component replacement; and major signalling, for larger schemes. These will complete the three-tier strategy for CP6 signalling delivery when they are awarded in June 2019 and January 2020 respectively.

Signalling programme director Kevin Robertshaw said: “Our strategy for delivering signalling works in CP6 focuses on bringing the supplier closer to the client and facilitating a more integrated way of working. This is the first of three framework tiers to be awarded and part of a strategy enabling Network Rail and the signalling supply chain to be more innovative, collaborative and effective.”