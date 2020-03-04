  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Wed March 04 2020

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Over £20m
  3. Six share Virgin's fibre roll-out

Six share Virgin's fibre roll-out

4 hours Virgin Media has selected six contractors to share the workload installing its next generation gigabit fibre network.

Virgin Media is investing £500m a year on upgrading its network to ultra fast broadband, including operational as well as capital expenditure.

From April 2020, the chosen six will deliver a variety of civil engineering tasks across nine regions of the UK over the next five years to deliver ultra fast broadband.

The contractors and their regions are:                                 

  • Kier: Scotland, South London, South Coast & South East
  • Actavo: Northern Ireland
  • Avonline: North East, South West & South Wales
  • NMCN: North West & North Wales, Yorkshire & East Midlands 
  • Comex: West Midlands
  • Kelly: North London, Homes Counties & East Anglia

Virgin Media network expansion managing director Rob Evans said: “This new regional model gives our partners the certainty, scale and transparency they need and provides Virgin Media with the teams equipped to deliver high-quality build efficiently and effectively with the support of local authorities and communities.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Latest News

Click here to view more construction news »