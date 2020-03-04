Six share Virgin's fibre roll-out

Virgin Media is investing £500m a year on upgrading its network to ultra fast broadband, including operational as well as capital expenditure.

From April 2020, the chosen six will deliver a variety of civil engineering tasks across nine regions of the UK over the next five years to deliver ultra fast broadband.

The contractors and their regions are:

Kier : Scotland, South London, South Coast & South East

: Scotland, South London, South Coast & South East Actavo : Northern Ireland

: Northern Ireland Avonline : North East, South West & South Wales

: North East, South West & South Wales NMCN : North West & North Wales, Yorkshire & East Midlands

: North West & North Wales, Yorkshire & East Midlands Comex : West Midlands

: West Midlands Kelly: North London, Homes Counties & East Anglia

Virgin Media network expansion managing director Rob Evans said: “This new regional model gives our partners the certainty, scale and transparency they need and provides Virgin Media with the teams equipped to deliver high-quality build efficiently and effectively with the support of local authorities and communities.”

