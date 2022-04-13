Sixteen placed on £640m medium works frameworks

The YORbuild3 medium works frameworks are designed for new build and refurbishment schemes valued between £4m and £10m, and for new housing developments of more than 25 units.
Total value is put at £640m.
They replace the YORbuild2 frameworks, which expire in August 2022, and complement the YORbuild3 major works, launched in April 2020.
YORbuild3 minor works frameworks for works up to £4m and new housing up to 25 units are expected to be launched later this year to complete the YORbuild3 suite.
Contractors appointed to YORbuild3 medium works by area and lot
Lot 1 : Projects over £4M and up to £10M
West
- Esh Construction
- Galliford Try Construction
- Henry Boot Construction
- Hobson & Porter
- Kier Construction
- Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure
- RG Carter Lincoln
- Robertson Construction Group
- Sewell Construction / Illingworth & Gregory
- Tilbury Douglas Construction
- William Birch & Sons
- Willmott Dixon Construction
East
- Equans
- Esh Construction
- Galliford Try Construction
- Hobson & Porter
- Henry Boot Construction
- Kier Construction
- Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure
- RG Carter Lincoln
- Sewell Construction / Illingworth & Gregory
- Tilbury Douglas Construction
- William Birch & Sons
- Willmott Dixon Construction
Lot 2 : New housing over 25 units
West
- Equans
- Esh Construction
- Hobson & Porter
- Lindum Group
- P Casey & Co
- RG Carter Lincoln
- United Living (North)
- Willmott Dixon Construction
East
- Equans
- Esh Construction
- Hobson & Porter
- Lindum Group
- RG Carter Lincoln
- United Living (North)
- Willmott Dixon Construction
