Sixteen placed on £640m medium works frameworks

The YORbuild3 medium works frameworks are designed for new build and refurbishment schemes valued between £4m and £10m, and for new housing developments of more than 25 units.

Total value is put at £640m.

They replace the YORbuild2 frameworks, which expire in August 2022, and complement the YORbuild3 major works, launched in April 2020.

YORbuild3 minor works frameworks for works up to £4m and new housing up to 25 units are expected to be launched later this year to complete the YORbuild3 suite.

Contractors appointed to YORbuild3 medium works by area and lot

Lot 1 : Projects over £4M and up to £10M

West

Esh Construction

Galliford Try Construction

Henry Boot Construction

Hobson & Porter

Kier Construction

Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure

RG Carter Lincoln

Robertson Construction Group

Sewell Construction / Illingworth & Gregory

Tilbury Douglas Construction

William Birch & Sons

Willmott Dixon Construction

East

Equans

Esh Construction

Galliford Try Construction

Hobson & Porter

Henry Boot Construction

Kier Construction

Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure

RG Carter Lincoln

Sewell Construction / Illingworth & Gregory

Tilbury Douglas Construction

William Birch & Sons

Willmott Dixon Construction

Lot 2 : New housing over 25 units

West

Equans

Esh Construction

Hobson & Porter

Lindum Group

P Casey & Co

RG Carter Lincoln

United Living (North)

Willmott Dixon Construction

East

Equans

Esh Construction

Hobson & Porter

Lindum Group

RG Carter Lincoln

United Living (North)

Willmott Dixon Construction

