Timberwise’s new office in Richmond House, Avonmouth opened on 6th January 2020 and becomes the company’s six branch alongside Leeds, Lincoln, Fareham, Bristol, Northwich and Sherborne.

The new Bristol branch is managed by Tim Fenner.

Timberwise, which opened its first office in 1968, is a member of the Property Care Association and serves both domestic and commercial property owners.

