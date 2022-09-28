Skanska adjusts family policies

Maternity and adoption leave has been increased to six months (26 weeks) leave on full pay. Paternity leave has been increased to eight weeks fully paid leave. This can be taken in one week blocks over 12 months from the birth or adoption of a child.

Parental bereavement leave has been extended for employees affected by miscarriage, providing up to two weeks’ paid leave. Dependents leave has been increased to up to one week’s paid leave.

Skanska UK executive vice president Harvey Francis said: “We’re providing greater support to all families (including adoptive and LGBTQ+ parents) at the time when they need it most, whatever their circumstances and furthering our commitment to making Skanska a great place to work.

“Supporting our employees’ family responsibilities with this package of improvements is simply the right thing for us to be doing. We recognise the importance of flexibility for families, and this has been central to our thinking throughout this process.”

Christina Kio-Bennett, who leads Skanska UK’s women’s network, said: “This is an important step forward in our journey to achieve gender equality.”

