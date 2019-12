51 Moorgate

The nine-storey headquarters building was developed and built by Skanska UK. Construction of 51 Moorgate began in the first quarter of 2018 and was completed in the third quarter of 2019. The building is let in its entirety to Skanska UK on a new 15-year lease.

It totals approximately 4,300 square metres and combines office and retail space in the City of London.

The buyer is a real estate fund of Deka Immobilien.

