Skanska duo reunite at McLaren

At McLaren,Matt Cova reunites with his former Skanska colleague Paul Heather, who took over as managing director of McLaren Construction in March.

Mr Cova spent 28 years with Skanska, rising to operations director, before joining Kier as managing director for major projects in 2017. For the past two years he has been managing director of Claritas Group.

McLaren Construction’s southern division, which he has been appointed to run, now includes the contractor’s national industrial and logistics and data centres teams.

He reports to group managing director Paul Heather, with whom he worked at Skanska for 17 years on projects including St Botolph’s, New Street Square, Paddington Station and Moor House.

Supporting him, promoted to new roles in the southern division, are preconstruction director David McDonnell and director designate for estimating Steven Florence. Jay Newman takes the wider role of commercial director for the enlarged region.

Paul Heather said: “This supercharged division will combine expertise from core growth areas, creating a powerhouse in the south of England and giving colleagues at McLaren a great opportunity to progress their careers.

“Alongside our success in data centres and industrial and logistics, there is great scope to enhance the capability of the region including the public sector. There is a huge untapped opportunity in integrating McLaren’s development and construction activities further.”

