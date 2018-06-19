PortmanPortman
Thu July 19 2018

Skanska gets PAS 2080 certification

19 Jun Skanska has become the first UK contractor to achieve verification to a new carbon management in infrastructure specification from BSI.

Presentation of the certificate
Presentation of the certificate

Publicly available specification PAS 2080 is the world’s first standard for managing whole-life carbon in infrastructure. It was developed by the Construction Leadership Council’s Green Construction Board with the British Standards Institution (BSI) to provide a template for evaluating and managing embedded carbon.

BSI audited Skanska’s procedures and confirmed they met PAS 2080 requirements.

Andrew English, managing director of Skanska's infrastructure business said: “PAS 2080 provides a common framework and guidance for the whole value chain to work collaboratively to reduce carbon across the lifetime of a built asset. By becoming the first UK contractor to achieve this verification from BSI we are showing a position of leadership in carbon management and demonstrating a real commitment to tackling the carbon challenge.”

 

 

 

 

