Skanska hands employees extra £750 to cope

Around 1,300 employees of Skanska UK will get a one-off additional payment of £750 in November to help get them cope with spiralling domestic bills – energy bills, mortgage rates and supermarket prices are all contributing to a widespread cost-of-living crisis across the UK.

Sisk and Galliford Try are among other contractors taking similar measures. Sisk UK employees will get an extra £900 before tax in their pay cheque this month. Galliford Try is handing out one-off payments of up to £750 to around 1,800 individuals, representing almost half its workforce.

Skanska UK chief executive Gregor Craig said: “Skanska UK will be investing £1m in our people by providing this additional support. We recognise the challenges many households are facing due to the rising cost of living and is a real reflection of our values and purpose.”

