Skanska JV to drill 500 shafts for US submarine yard

The JV has signed a contract with Aecom to carry out work on drilled shafts and bulkheads for Electric Boat’s new South Yard Assembly Building in Groton. Skanska’s share of the contract is worth US89m (£70.5).

The joint venture will install more than 500 drilled shafts to support the new 18,600m2 building, which will eventually employ 1,400 shipbuilders who will construct submarines for the US Navy.

The joint venture will also be responsible for other tasks including demolition, dredging, and blasting.

Construction is due for completion in summer 2020.

