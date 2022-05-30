Skanska lands £259m defence deal

Trojan armoured vehicle [image from www.army.mod.uk]

Skanska will build new storage, workshops and office space, along with all the necessary mechanical and electrical engineering services, at the army's vehicle base at Ashchurch, Tewkesbury.

Skanska’s programme of works includes the demolition of 58 buildings, construction of 12 new buildings and the refurbishment of an existing facility. It will also renew all site infrastructure.

Mace is providing technical services to Skanska for the project.

The Vehicle Storage Support Programme (VSSP) aims to achieve DREAM Excellent – the defence estate environmental assessment standard – helped by the use of offsite construction.

Belinda Lunn, DIO's senior responsible owner for VSSP said: “We are very excited to be working with Skanska to deliver this project which will bring the Ashchurch site back up to full operating capability. Whilst the majority of the Army’s vehicle fleet is either on, or training for operations, a sizeable fleet is centrally stored to ensure that they are ready to deploy when required. VSSP will redevelop this centralised facility and deliver a modern, sustainable storage solution that ensures operational readiness of the Army’s vehicles by minimising the need for maintenance.”

Demolition work will begin this September, with completion targeted before the end of 2026. Once complete the Ashchurch site will provide Controlled Humidity Environment (CHE) storage for 4,100 vehicles.

The assignment builds on Skanska’s delivery of the Worthy Down tri-forces training facility in Hampshire for the Defence Infrastructure Organisation last year.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk