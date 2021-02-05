  1. Instagram
Fri February 05 2021

Skanska names new EVP legal

10 hours Skanska UK has found its next legal director at Luton Airport.

Swati Paul
Swati Paul

Swati Paul, currently general counsel and company secretary for London Luton Airport, is to join Skanska UK in April 2021 as an executive vice president (EVP) and a member of its executive management team, reporting to president and chief executive Gregor Craig.

Her new role sees her heading up the legal function of Skanska UK, while also strengthening the company’s strategic focus on commercial management.

Swati Paul has held her current position at London Luton Airport since 2015, establishing the legal function at the airport and integrating it across the business. Her current role includes advising on corporate governance, compliance, commercial strategy, construction, capital projects and the mitigation of business risks.

Gregor Craig said: “I am delighted that Swati will be joining us in April, bringing her expertise in both the legal and commercial fields. We look forward to welcoming her to Skanska.”

