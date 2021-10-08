Skanska operations director heads to Amey

James Holmes

James Holmes is joining Amey as rail sector director, heading a 900-strong team, and will be a member of Amey’s transport infrastructure executive team.

He has been with Skanska UK for nearly 12 years, the last six as operations director, leading a portfolio of contracts across the rail and water sectors. He also held board responsibility for ethics and a prominent role in the health, safety and wellbeing governance team.

Peter Anderson, Amey’s managing director of transport infrastructure, said: “I’m delighted James is joining Amey and my executive team, at an exciting time for the business and for the future of the UK’s rail infrastructure investment and development. We have a strong forward pipeline and an ambitious plan grounded in our unique ability to integrate our in-house consultants and expert operational teams.”

