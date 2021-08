The US$96m (£70m) contract also includes a four-track rail bridge and a road bridge.

Client for the Fullerton Road grade separation project is the San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments.

The project will lower Fullerton Road under the existing Union Pacific railway tracks between Rowland Street and State Route 60.

Construction will begin in the third quarter of this year, with completion expected in fourth quarter 2024.

