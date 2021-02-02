Skanska picked for Finnish hospital

The alliance also includes Kanta-Häme Hospital District, Sweco and joint venture of architectural agencies called Team Integrated. Skanska’s share of the contract is worth €272m (£240m).

The new central hospital building will have an area of 74,000m2, divided in three parts. The hospital will provide emergency medical services as well as all major medical specialties plus other aspects of health care including dentistry.

Construction is scheduled to begin in August and the hospital is due to be ready by the end of 2025.

