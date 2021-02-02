  1. Instagram
Construction News

Tue February 02 2021

Skanska picked for Finnish hospital

3 hours An alliance that includes Skanska as main contractor is to build a hospital in Hämeenlinna, Finland.

The alliance also includes Kanta-Häme Hospital District, Sweco and joint venture of architectural agencies called Team Integrated. Skanska’s share of the contract is worth €272m (£240m).

The new central hospital building will have an area of 74,000m2, divided in three parts. The hospital will provide emergency medical services as well as all major medical specialties plus other aspects of health care including dentistry.

Construction is scheduled to begin in August and the hospital is due to be ready by the end of 2025.

