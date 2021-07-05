Skanska picked for Harlem health lab

The US$448m (£324m) contract with New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) includes the construction of a new, ten-storey municipal health lab on the Harlem Hospital Campus.

The project will consist of approximately 21,800 square metres of new construction including offices, laboratories and clinical facilities.

The lower portion of the new building will include a lobby, auditorium, walk-in testing centre and support areas.

The site is being prepared and graded, and three existing buildings will be demolished to make room for the new structure. Construction will begin in early summer 2022 and is scheduled for completion in the second quarter 2026.

