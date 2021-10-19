Skanska picked for Norwegian tunnel

The contract with Vestland County Council involves the construction of a 1.4km-long tunnel in the municipality of Kvinnherad.

The aim of the Fv 500 Folgefonntunnelen-Årsnes project is landslide protection of the road between the Folgefonn tunnel and Årsnes.

Skanska had already been involved in the project development, working under an early contractor involvement scheme over the last year in collaboration with Vestland County Council.

Construction will start this month and the project is due for completion in February 2024.

