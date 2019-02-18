Skanska wins Swedish contract

Wihlborgs Fastigh is client for the SEK350m (£29m) contract. The Prisma building will be between six and eight floors high and will have a total area of 13,000m2.

Prisma is being built to meet high standards of sustainability and the goal is to seek certification to Miljöbyggnad, gold level. Miljöbyggnad building certification takes account of energy, the indoor environment and the materials used. It is based on Swedish building regulations and building practice.

Construction is due to be completed before the end of 2020.