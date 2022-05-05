Skanska ready to roll Stechford's new rail bridge

The 92-metre-long bridge in Stechford is being built as part of an £85m project to enable planned HS2 tracks to pass underneath existing Network Rail lines.

Last weekend, over the May Day bank holiday, an old railway viaduct on the Stechford to Aston freight line above was demolished ready for the new structure to be driven into place this coming weekend (7-8th May).

The new 2,600-tonne structure, known as the SAS 13 bridge, has been assembled offline by contractor Skanska over the last 22 months in a compound alongside existing railway lines.

This weekend 18 self-propelled modular transporters (SPMT) will carry the bridge into place before tracks are re-laid. Trains are expected to start running again on Monday 23rd May.

A series of short video clips have been produced by Skanska and Network Rail to show work to date and to illustrate the installation method.

